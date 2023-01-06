LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on February 28th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 123.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

LTC Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE LTC opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTC. StockNews.com downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

