LUKSO Price Hits $8.41 on Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One LUKSO token can now be bought for approximately $8.41 or 0.00050245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $125.74 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00443512 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.02200479 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30300289 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
