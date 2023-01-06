Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

LUN opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

