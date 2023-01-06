Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Visa by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Visa Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.



