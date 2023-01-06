Macquarie Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $15.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

