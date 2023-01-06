MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,911,362.08. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,911,362.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$22.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 58.13. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$25.16. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

