Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.67 ($3.47).

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Man Group

In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £24,998.60 ($30,118.80). In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,132.53). Also, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,118.80).

Man Group Stock Performance

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.69) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.67. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 277 ($3.34).

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.