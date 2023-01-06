Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $15.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

