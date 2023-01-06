Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

MMC stock opened at $166.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

