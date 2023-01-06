Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 389,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Mawson Gold Price Performance
Mawson Gold stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Mawson Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
About Mawson Gold
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Gold (MWSNF)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.