Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 389,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

Mawson Gold stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Mawson Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

