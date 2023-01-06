Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.54. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.67% and a negative return on equity of 116.75%. The company had revenue of $275.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.