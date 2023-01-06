MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,249 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,576,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MDU shares. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.61%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.