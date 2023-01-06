MediWound Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

MDWD opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. MediWound has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

