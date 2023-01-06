Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Update

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,403,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 1,498,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.8 days.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLSPF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

