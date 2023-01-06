Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $159.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

