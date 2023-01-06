Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 862,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 910,189 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

