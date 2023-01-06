MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 12.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares were up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.58 and last traded at $163.31. Approximately 48,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 418,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.02.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.50.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

