MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 10.9%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.92. 23,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 560,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $389.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

