Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 1,481 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.5 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:PSA opened at $271.27 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.