Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 3,598 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

