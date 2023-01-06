Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $271,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

Royal Gold stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

