Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $288,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CFLT opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
