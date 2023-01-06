Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $318,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

