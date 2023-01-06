Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $495,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $677,566,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $68,873,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

