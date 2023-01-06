Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 42,576 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $153.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $232.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.35.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

