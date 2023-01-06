Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 200.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

