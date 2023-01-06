Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $262,000 Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 3.5 %

TAP opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.