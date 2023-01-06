Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $212.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

