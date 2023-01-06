Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Pentair Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $71.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.