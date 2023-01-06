Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $157.98 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.56.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

