Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 7,875 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,813,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,097,000 after buying an additional 40,026 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 108.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after buying an additional 583,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 760,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

