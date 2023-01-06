Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $308,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

