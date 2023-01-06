Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Moderna worth $25,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Insider Activity

Moderna Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,892,216.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,892,216.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $241.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

