Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 2.6 %
MBRX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
