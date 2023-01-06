Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

