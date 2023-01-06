Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,626 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after buying an additional 3,214,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

