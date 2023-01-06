Morgan Stanley Lowers NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $12.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

