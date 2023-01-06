Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) versus Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Critical Review

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Movano has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Movano alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Movano and Vaso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and Vaso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.87) -1.86 Vaso $75.58 million 0.43 $6.10 million N/A N/A

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -121.62% -104.63% Vaso 8.59% 56.74% 12.88%

Summary

Vaso beats Movano on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Vaso

(Get Rating)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment offers Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.