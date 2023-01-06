National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,477 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $56,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 32.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $43.39.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Instruments from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

