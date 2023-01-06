National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.18 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

