Needham & Company LLC Lowers Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $25.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 224.25% from the company’s previous close.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

PHAT opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.29. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $196,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $920,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.