Needham & Company LLC Lowers Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $25.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 224.25% from the company’s previous close.
PHAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %
PHAT opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.29. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.
Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $196,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $920,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
