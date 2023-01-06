Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after buying an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $16,093,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $13,353,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMG opened at $54.66 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

In related news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

