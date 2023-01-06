Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 382,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,589,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,302,000 after purchasing an additional 79,364 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.66 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

