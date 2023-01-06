Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Truist Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $172.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.