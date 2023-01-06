Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $107.77.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

