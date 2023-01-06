Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 31.0 %

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $64,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

