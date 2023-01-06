Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 31.0 %
Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $19.64.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
