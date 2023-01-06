NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $109.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.14.

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Trading Down 0.6 %

NTES opened at $82.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. Analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

