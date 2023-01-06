New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 434,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.