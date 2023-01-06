New Street Research Initiates Coverage on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Equities research analysts at New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Snap Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.99. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400,857 shares of company stock worth $11,264,962 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

