Nicox S.A. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nicox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nicox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nicox’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Nicox alerts:

Nicox Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NICXF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Nicox has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

About Nicox

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in phase 3 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.